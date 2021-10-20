Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth told to rest by doctors - Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days, Buckingham Palace said. She was just 25 when she became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952 on the death of her father. "The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the palace said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:02 IST
Queen Elizabeth told to rest by doctors - Palace
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days, Buckingham Palace said. The queen, 95, has reigned for almost seven decades. She was just 25 when she became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952 on the death of her father.

"The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the palace said. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

A source said the queen's decision was not related to COVID. The queen sent her "warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future", the palace said.

Just this week, Elizabeth brushed aside an attempt by a magazine to award her the title of "Oldie of the Year", saying that she felt too young at heart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021