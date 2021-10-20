Second season of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' announced

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced the second season of its hit series ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'', headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

''Breathe: Into The Shadows'', which debuted on the streaming platform in July 2020, is a sequel series to Sadh's 2018 crime thriller show ''Breathe''.

Bachchan and Sadh will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, in the second season of the Amazon original.

Also coming back for season two are actors Nithya Menen in the role of Abha Sabharwal and Saiyami Kher as Shirley.

They will be joined by Naveen Kasturia, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjee's ''Love Sex Aur Dhokha'' and ''Shanghai''.

Co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season will be a face-off between Bachchan and Sadh's characters to a climax, Prime Video said in a statement.

“Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season.

''The announcement of the new season of this award-winning franchise, reiterates our commitment to develop and showcase the most authentic and compelling stories from India that will transcend all geographic boundaries,'' said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

Abundantia Entertainment is producing the show's second season, which has started production in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said the company is excited to bring a new chapter of ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'' to life.

''At Abundantia Entertainment, we endeavour to create compelling content across genres that aim to deliver impact and entertainment amongst audiences, and we are glad to bring another exciting story for fans of this marquee show. ''With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core. We’re excited to kick-start another enthralling season,'' he added.

The second season of ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'' is scheduled to be launched on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.

