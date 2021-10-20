The Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF) organises the 4th edition of Affordable Liver Transplants Conclave Asia's biggest conclave virtually

- Sonu Sood pledges to stand by TPAF to improve the lives of paediatric liver disease patients and applauds the team's hard work MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pravin Agarwal Foundation organized Asia's biggest paediatric liver transplant conclave – Affordable Liver Transplants Conclave (ALTC) 2021, on Monday, 18th October as a webinar which was streamed live on YouTube. Every year TPAF organizes an annual roundtable titled 'Affordable Liver Transplants Conclave' to initiate dialogue amongst various members of the liver transplant ecosystem. The theme for this year's Conclave was Current developments in paediatric liver transplants. Link to view the webinar on YouTube: https://youtu.be/XHFWFSQWSP4 Celebrated Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood was the Guest of Honour at the conclave. He appreciated and congratulated the entire TPAF team for its contributions and dedication towards improving the liver care ecosystem for children.

The conclave had doctors, subject knowledge experts and speakers from multiple countries come together to share their perspective on paediatric liver transplants. This is the second time in a row that a webinar at such a large scale was organized within the fraternity.

Since its inception in 2016, TPAF has strived to make paediatric liver transplants cost-effective and has partnered with various super-speciality hospitals in cities across India to facilitate surgeries at a low fixed cost. TPAF has also collaborated with other organizations to facilitate crowdfunding cumulatively. To date, the foundation has supported over 250 children to get liver transplants done.

''This platform has emerged as a learning and knowledge sharing platform for all of us At TPAF we are aiming to support 1000 lives in a year and help paediatric liver patients get a new lease of life. A healthy child with a healthy liver can do wonders for society and the nation,'' commented Mr. Pravin Agarwal, the founder of The Pravin Agarwal foundation, Chairman, Sterlite Power Transmission Limited and Vice Chairman, Sterlite Technologies Limited.

The conclave initiated three panel discussions among the top experts with two special talks.

About TPAF The Pravin Agarwal Foundation is a philanthropic organization that is dedicated to making liver transplant in India affordable, accessible and available for every child in need. It is the brainchild of noted corporate philanthropist Mr. Pravin Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Sterlite Power and Vice-Chairman of Sterlite Technologies. TPAF strives to enable families of children in need of liver transplant to get access to financial aid for a liver transplant by running campaigns on crowdfunding platforms, creating awareness on government schemes and engaging with liver transplant center administrators, liver surgeons, and hepatologists.

