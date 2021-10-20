Left Menu

Queen cancels travel plans within UK after medical advice to rest

PTI | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest for a few days, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old monarch was to begin a two-day trip to Hillsborough in County Down and attend a church service marking the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland in Armagh on Thursday, but will now remain at Windsor Castle instead.

''The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,'' a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

''Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the spokesperson said.

The decision is not believed to be related to coronavirus and the monarch is now said to be resting at her Windsor Castle residence in Berkshire, south-east England.

The Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has been attending a series of public events in recent days, including hosting a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. It was revealed on Tuesday that the Queen had declined a so-called ''Oldie of the Year'' award, from a magazine of the same name, saying: ''You are only as old as you feel''.

She is still expected to attend the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, scheduled between October 31 and November 12.

The Queen was seen using a walking stick for the first time at a major public event earlier this week, when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of UK armed forces charity Royal British Legion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

