Entertainment News Roundup: Cult U.S. TV show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world; New Netflix animated series allows Saldaña to embrace Latin culture, birth name and more

Cult U.S. TV show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world

After production was delayed due to COVID-19, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the cult U.S. TV show starring comedian Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself, is back for an 11th season, set in a world where the pandemic is history. At the show's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn-born, bespectacled comedian was tight-lipped about the plot of the new season.

New Netflix animated series allows Saldaña to embrace Latin culture, birth name

The new Netflix animated series "Maya and the Three" has allowed its top voice actor, Zoe Saldaña, to reconnect with her Latin roots as well as her birth name. The show, which begins streaming on Friday, gathers together mythologies from Latin American cultures to tell an epic story of four heroes who set out to defeat the gods of the underworld.

Frozen potatoes vs turkey: Patriotic Chinese-made war epic tops global box office

A Chinese-made Korean War epic has topped the global box office, tapping a vein of rising patriotism in China and prompting moviegoers to post videos of themselves eating frozen potatoes to emulate the hardships endured by soldiers in the conflict. "The Battle at Lake Changjin", released to coincide with China's Oct. 1 national holiday, had grossed nearly 5 billion yuan ($779.13 million) by Tuesday, according to data compiled by Lighthouse, a box office tracker owned by Alibaba Pictures .

MTV says Budapest EMAs to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

MTV is going ahead with plans to hold its Europe Music Awards in Budapest next month, it said on Tuesday, to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s. In a memo to staff, MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide President and Chief Executive Chris McCarthy said the decision "may surprise" those familiar with the law, which rights groups and the European Union have criticised.

Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments

Netflix Inc employees are staging a walk-out on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, which they say ridicules trans people. A group of employees calling itself Team Trans* has scheduled a rally outside Netflix's 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles, where activists, public figures and other supporters plan to present Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos with a "list of asks."

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, said https://www.oscars.org/news/academy-ceo-dawn-hudson-charts-next-steps-following-building-innovative-academy-and-success on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm. Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and was tasked with overseeing its 450-person staff in Los Angeles, New York and London and running the awards, membership and marketing.

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye. The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

Disney postpones several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios' sequels to "Black Panther," "Thor" and "Doctor Strange" by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer "Indiana Jones" to 2023. "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

'Eternals' movie, boasting a diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf role, premieres

Actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamor to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, "Eternals", on Monday. Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won best director and best picture for the film "Nomadland" at the Oscars earlier this year, "Eternals" boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian film director Klim Shipenko said on Tuesday he was up for making a movie on the moon or even Mars after returning from 12 days of shooting aboard the International Space Station that transformed his ideas about the possibilities of cinema. Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild returned to Earth on Sunday after gathering more than 30 hours of material for "The Challenge", billed as the first space movie and hailed by Russian media as a world-beating achievement.

