'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia expresses disappointment over Aryan Khan not getting bail

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and some celebrities on Wednesday expressed their disappointment on Aryan Khan not getting bail in the cruise drugs party case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:06 IST
'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia expresses disappointment over Aryan Khan not getting bail
Rahul Dholakia, Aryan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and some celebrities on Wednesday expressed their disappointment on Aryan Khan not getting bail in the cruise drugs party case. Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the case. Aryan Khan will remain lodged in Arthur road jail.

Expressing his disappointment with the way the ongoing case is being handled by the probe agency, SRK's 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a 'possible' connection to his 'international' racket based on 'WhatsApp' chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a 'bust' where he 'had nothing'? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan." An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bedi, and Hrithik Roshan were among Bollywood personalities who extended their support to Shah Rukh and his family on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

