Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Sheen roped in for Sky Original film 'Last Train To Christmas'

'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel and 'The Twilight Saga' actor Michael Sheen have been roped in to lead the cast of Sky Original Movie 'Last Train To Christmas'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:02 IST
Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Sheen roped in for Sky Original film 'Last Train To Christmas'
Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Sheen. Image Credit: ANI
As per Deadline, the movie being written and directed by Julian Kemp will be based in the 1985 era where a man named Tony Towers (Sheen), a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity engaged to a much younger woman- Sue (Emmanuel), will take the trip of a lifetime when he embarks upon the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion.

Produced by Sky, Matt Williams for Future Artists Entertainment, and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films, the movie will release on Sky Cinema and streaming service Now, this Christmas season, available from December 18, reported Deadline. (ANI)

