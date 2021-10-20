Left Menu

Woman cop takes toddler daughter in carrier bag to duty at helipad, wins MP CM's praise

A woman police officer carrying her toddler daughter in a baby carrier bag while discharging her duty at a helipad in Madhya Pradeshs Alirajpur district has won praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her dedication to work.The opposition Congress, however, alleged that posting a woman officer, who has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, under heat at the helipad for the CMs chopper shows insensitivity on part of the state government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:10 IST
Woman cop takes toddler daughter in carrier bag to duty at helipad, wins MP CM's praise
  • Country:
  • India

A woman police officer carrying her toddler daughter in a baby carrier bag while discharging her duty at a helipad in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district has won praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her dedication to work.

The opposition Congress, however, alleged that posting a woman officer, who has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, under heat at the helipad for the CM's chopper shows insensitivity on part of the state government. The officer identified as Monika Singh is posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in MP's Dhar district. She was deployed at the helipad for the CM's chopper, who reached Alirajpur on Tuesday for the two-day campaigning for the upcoming bypoll for the Jobat Assembly seat.

“During my visit to Alirajpur, I saw that DSP Monika Singh was on duty carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a baby carrier bag. Her dedication towards duty is commendable. Madhya Pradesh is proud of you. I wish her my best wishes and blessings to her little daughter,” Chouhan said in a tweet on Wednesday and shared a video clip of the police officer with her daughter.

In a photo shared by Chouhan, he is seen placing his hand on the head of the baby girl sitting in the carrier bag tied to the body of her mother, before boarding the chopper on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said, “This is the incompetence of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government that the woman officer along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was posted on duty under the heat at the helipad. She should have been posted in the office”. Monika Singh, currently posted in the Dhar district, told PTI that she took her daughter along with her as she had to go to Alirajpur, nearly 145 km from Dhar, for two days.

When she was leaving for her duty on Tuesday morning (while staying in Alirajpur), her daughter also woke up and began to insist on coming along, she said. ''I had to fulfill the responsibility as a mother and also had to perform my duty (as a police officer) together,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021