Aparna Sen condemns attack on Durga Puja pandals & temples in Bangladesh

Eminent film director and activist Aparna Sen on Wednesday voiced her protest against the attack at Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh and said there should be ''zero tolerance for violence in any form anywhere.'' Sen's protest was preceded by an open letter to Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina by prominent public figures in West Bengal including educationists, theatre personalities, writers, film actors, directors, political leaders to track those involved in the vandalism at Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh and punish these elements.

In a tweet the 'Mr and Mrs Iyer' director said ''I condemn in the strongest possible terms the injustice against the minorities in Bangladesh during the Pujas! Zero tolerance for violence in any form anywhere!'' Expressing her anguish over the incidents in 22 districts of Bangladesh during the Durga Puja days, Sen tweeted ''What has happened to Bangladesh? Is it turning into Pakistan?'' ''One keeps reading and hearing about Bangladeshi Hindus being tortured and killed! Stop! Please stop! The whole planet is becoming such a violent place,'' the acclaimed director, said.

On October 17, in the open letter to Bangladesh prime minister over 60 prominent personalities in the city had observed the responsibility to protect the life, property and right to practice own religion of minority rests on the majority community and noted with concern “lapse in ensuring this security in both India and Bangladesh.” The signatories included educationist Pabitra Sarkar, CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim, former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Bhattacharya, theatre personality Deb Shankar Halder, writer Nabakumar Basu, theatre personality Koushik Sen, filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay, actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Riddhi Sen, Ritwik Chakroborty, among others.

The opposition BJP in state had been accusing the Bengali intelligentsia of keeping mum about the atrocities on minority Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)