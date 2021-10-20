Left Menu

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett working things out to save their relationship

Amid ongoing rumours of their breakup, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and film producer Randall Emmett are trying to save their relationship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:30 IST
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett working things out to save their relationship
Lala Kent, Randall Emmet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid ongoing rumours of their breakup, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and film producer Randall Emmett are trying to save their relationship. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Lala and Randall have not broken off their engagement, despite reports of their split.

The insiders told the outlet that Lala went to the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, and stayed there, as part of a planned night out with her friends and she returned back home in the couple's Bel-Air estate. The rumours of their split started doing rounds when Lala scrubbed Randall from her Instagram and videos of her checking in a hotel went viral on social media.

The couple, who share a 7-months-old daughter Ocean, got engaged in 2018. In her earlier interviews, Lala had said that they have almost broken up a dozen times, but still worked on the flaws to save their relationship. Seems the couple is trying to do the same this time, too! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021