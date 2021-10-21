AAP govt to celebrate 'Valmiki Jayanti' on grand scale at Thyagaraj stadium on Oct 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that the AAP government will celebrate 'Valmiki Jayanti' on a grand scale at Thyagaraj stadium on October 23.

He made the announcement after paying obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary at a temple here.

'Valmiki Jayanti' marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who authored Ramayana. This day is also commemorated as 'Pragat Diwas'.

Kejriwal said Maharishi Valmiki told the entire world about Lord Ram and his legacy by writing the holy Ramayana.

He said Ramayana is a legendary epic that tells the society about 'dharma' of each and every person in this world.

''On October 23, 'Pragat Diwas' will be celebrated on a big scale by the Delhi government at Thyagaraj stadium,'' a statement quoting the chief minister said.

''If we adopt the path shown by Maharishi Valmiki even fractionally in our lives, then we will be able to lead much better lives,'' Kejriwal said.

He said the AAP government has been providing financial help to all the people who celebrate the day in their respective colonies all over Delhi.

''We started doing this in the last three-four years. But for the first time at a central level, we are celebrating it on behalf of the Delhi government," the chief minister said.

''All of us will participate in this ceremony in maximum numbers and together will praise Maharishi Valmiki and seek his blessings," he added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also paid obeisance at the Valmiki Temple.

