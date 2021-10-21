Emily Blunt joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Left Menu

Actor Emily Blunt has bagged veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new film 'Oppenheimer'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 08:52 IST
Emily Blunt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Emily Blunt has bagged veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new film 'Oppenheimer'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Emily will star opposite Cillian Murphy in the Universal project, which is the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Nolan will write and helm 'Oppenheimer', which is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

July 21, 2023, has been scheduled as the release date of 'Oppenheimer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

