'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy extends support to Netflix's Trans Employee Walkout

As Netflix employees staged a walkout in Los Angeles to protest against Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special, 'The Closer', 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy has come forward to extend his support to the protestors. Taking to Instagram, Dan posted a statement that read, "I stand with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment. I have seen firsthand how vital television can be when it comes to influencing the cultural conversation. That impact is real and works both ways: positively and negatively."

For the unversed, the walkout on Wednesday at a Netflix office was organised in protest of 'The Closer', in which Chappelle apparently made remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community, reported Fox News. Talking about the ongoing controversy, Dan, who came out as a gay man when he was 18 years old, further said, "Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That is not a debate."

LGBTQ celebrity Elliot Page also expressed solidarity. "I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace," Page tweeted.

As per Variety, in addition to the walkout, the demonstrators have created a list of asks for the company, including, "create a new fund to specifically develop trans and non-binary talent," "increase investment in trans and non-binary content on Netflix comparable to our total investment in transphobic content" and "invest in multiple trans creators to make both scripted and unscripted programs across genres." (ANI)

