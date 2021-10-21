Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

Star couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins Iqra and Shahraan have turned a year older on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:15 IST
Sanjay Dutt with his kids and wife (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Star couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins Iqra and Shahraan have turned a year older on Thursday. Marking the special occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for his kids.

"Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go," he wrote. Alongside the sweet birthday note, Sanjay posted a collage featuring images of him spending quality time with Iqra and Shahraan.

Maanayata, too, took to her Instagram account to wish her children a happy birthday. She shared a photograph, in which the twins can be seen cutting their birthday cake.

"Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread you wings and spread happiness...Love... laugh and live.... happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra.I love you," she captioned the post. Iqra and Shahraan were born in 2010. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

