Aaron Pierre boards Garth Davis' sci-fi thriller 'Foe'

Actor Aaron Pierre will feature alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in filmmaker Garth Davis' upcoming movie ''Foe''.

Pierre, the star of M Night Shyamalan's ''Old'' and Barry Jenkins' series ''The Underground Railroad'', has replaced LaKeith Stanfield in the project.

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has acquired the project for a deal worth ''north of USD 30 million''.

Based on author Iain Reid's bestselling novel, ''Lion'' director Davis will helm the film from a script he wrote with the author.

The project is being described as a ''taut, sensual, psychological mind-bender'' set in the near future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet.

Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married seven years and living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Pierre) knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won't have a chance to miss him, because she won't be left alone. Hen will have familiar company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision, as per the official plotline.

''Foe'' will start production in Australia next year.

The movie will be produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts of Anonymous Content Studios, Davis through his I Am That shingle, and See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

