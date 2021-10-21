Celebrities slam media for mobbing SRK as he arrives to meet son Aryan at jail

Social media was flooded with reactions from fans and celebrities slamming paparazzi for mobbing Shah Rukh Khan as he arrived to meet son Aryan at the Arthur Road jail Thursday morning. SRK today paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to jail authorities, the actor left after a brief meeting with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Khan met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom. The 'insensitive' reporting by the media during the superstar's visit angered fans and the film and TV fraternity. Celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, and others slammed the paparazzi on Twitter.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from 'Bollywood' means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement." Sonu Sood also took to his Twitter handle and slammed media by writing, "Before running after someone's feelings with a camera, remember, God's camera is sitting on you. Because not every news is news."

'Haseen Dillruba' writer Kanika Dhillon also tweeted, "Heartbreaking... just simply heartbreaking..." Re-tweeting the video of SRK being mobbed ruthlessly outside the Arthur jail, actor Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever and there is immense pressure on you'll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health and safety but how do you'll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic."

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the case. Aryan Khan will remain lodged in Arthur road jail. Following this, Aryan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bedi, and Hrithik Roshan were among Bollywood personalities who extended their support to Shah Rukh and his family on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)