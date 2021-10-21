BTS, Justin Bieber lead MTV EMA nominations

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean band BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories. Bieber's nods include the best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and 'STAY' with The Kid LAROI, best video for 'Peaches', best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans.

Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across the best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each. 2021 MTV EMA nominees:

Best Artist Doja CatEd SheeranJustin BieberLady GagaLil Nas XThe Weeknd

Best Pop BTSDoja CatDua LipaEd SheeranJustin BieberOlivia Rodrigo

Best Song Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'

Best Video Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'Taylor Swift - 'willow'

Best Collaboration Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears' (Remix)

Best New GiveonGriffOlivia RodrigoRauw AlejandroSaweetieThe Kid LAROI

Best Electronic Calvin HarrisDavid GuettaJoel CorryMarshmelloSkrillexSwedish House Mafia

Best Rock ColdplayFoo FightersImagine DragonsKings Of LeonManeskinThe Killers

Best Alternative HalseyLordeMachine Gun KellyTwenty One PilotsWILLOWYUNGBLUD

Best Latin Bad BunnyJ. BalvinMalumaRauw AlejandroRosaliaShakira

Best Hip Hop Cardi BDJ KhaledDrakeKanye WestMegan Thee StallionNicki Minaj

Best K-Pop BTSLISAMonsta XNCT 127ROSETWICE

Best Group BTSImagine DragonsJonas BrothersLittle MixManeskinSilk Sonic

Best Push 24KGoldnFousheegirl in redGriffJC StewartJXDNLattoMadison BeerOlivia RodrigoRemi WolfSAINt JHNThe Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans Ariana GrandeBLACKPINKBTSJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift

Video for Good Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil'girl in red - 'Serotonin'H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)

Best U.S. Act Ariana GrandeDoja CatLil Nas XOlivia RodrigoTaylor Swift

The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14. (ANI)

