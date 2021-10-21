Left Menu

Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins to star in action movie 'Section eight'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:09 IST
Actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten are set to headline the upcoming action movie ''Section Eight''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on an original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway.

To be directed by Christian Sesma, ''Section Eight'' follows the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

This will be fifth time Lundgren and Adkins are sharing the screen space as they previously worked together on ''The Expendables 2'', ''Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning'', ''Legendary'' and the upcoming ''Castle Falls''.

''Section Eight'' will be produced by Brandon Burrows of production banner Firebrand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

