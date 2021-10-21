Left Menu

I used to wear my nani's sarees when I was a kid: Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor is so fond of sarees that to date she has preserved her maternal and paternal grandmothers' sarees for herself and her daughter Samaira.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:12 IST
Karisma Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Karisma Kapoor is so fond of sarees that to date she has preserved her maternal and paternal grandmothers' sarees for herself and her daughter Samaira. "I love wearing sarees. I have gotten beautiful sarees from my dadi and nani which I have preserved till date. My nani used to wear stunning chiffon sarees...I remember as a child I used to take her sarees and wear them along with my mom's heel and then would walk around the house. I am also preserving all those sarees for my daughter," Karisma told ANI during the press conference of Kankatala Sarees' first store launch in the capital.

While speaking about the beauty of the six-yard drape, Karisma also recalled how she got the opportunity of wearing graceful sarees in several films -- especially 'Biwi No.1' and 'Zubeidaa'. "I am lucky that I got movies in which I got the chance to wear sarees. I wore mainly kanjeevaram silk sarees in 'Biwi No. 1' and after the release of the film, those sarees literally became a trend. In 'Zubeidaa', I wore totally different sarees that beautifully depicted the period drama. Undoubtedly, I have a soft corner for sarees," Karisma expressed.

Also, Karisma's Instagram feed is proof of the fact that she is a big-time saree lover. From accessorising her saree with a belt to donning different types of blouses with sarees, Karisma has always nailed her six-yard look. (ANI)

