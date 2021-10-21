Left Menu

Lil Nas X gets his own day in Atlanta

After basking in the success of his latest song, American rapper Lil Nas X has received his own special day in Atlanta, where the singer was born and raised.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:21 IST
Lil Nas X gets his own day in Atlanta
Lil Nas X (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After basking in the success of his latest song, American rapper Lil Nas X has received his own special day in Atlanta, where the singer was born and raised. According to TMZ, The Atlanta City Council just declared a day in honour of the 'Industry Baby' rapper.

The council proclaimed October 20 as 'Lil Nas X Day' and also honoured the rapper with a plaque trophy to commemorate the special day. Nas X has also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram story.

The 22-year-old artist received the plaque Wednesday night at a special dinner organised at The Gathering Spot, Atlanta. The award was presented by a city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown, the city's first Black LQBTQ council member. As per TMZ, the council said that Nas X is shaping the city and the world with his "artistic influence and transformative influence" through his popular songs just like his recent album 'Montero'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021