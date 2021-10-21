Mandaviya launches song, film as India hits COVID vaccine milestone

On the day cumulative vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a song and a film detailing efforts that went into the launch of “world's largest” Covid-19 inoculation programme.

The minister released the song and the film from the Red Fort where the country's largest ‘khadi’ tricolour, weighing around 1,400 kg, was on display.

The same tricolour (225 feet by 150 feet) was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh.

''Today India created history. It's a story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp' (resolve). 100 crore vaccine is a story of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,'' Mandaviya said at the event.

The song has been sung by singer Kailash Kher. The film is about how the entire process of vaccination was initiated and what efforts went into its launch. The film also thanks doctors, nurses, and everyone else who contributed in the largest vaccination drive and made it a success.

The flag was hoisted on a raised slant platform in the lawn right in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort. Over 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 31 per cent have been administered both the doses, according to Union health ministry officials.

To mark the milestone, a series of other events were also lined up on the day. The Archaeological Survey of India said it will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag as a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, its officials said on Thursday.

SpiceJet, a private airline, unveiled a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday.

''After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go on a mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19,'' Mandaviya had earlier. PTI AKM PLB VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)