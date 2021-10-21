Entertainment News Roundup: Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition; New Netflix animated series allows Saldaña to embrace Latin culture, birth name and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition

Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday. The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 40,000 euro ($46,620) prize and gold medal.

New Netflix animated series allows Saldaña to embrace Latin culture, birth name

The new Netflix animated series "Maya and the Three" has allowed its top voice actor, Zoe Saldaña, to reconnect with her Latin roots as well as her birth name. The show, which begins streaming on Friday, gathers together mythologies from Latin American cultures to tell an epic story of four heroes who set out to defeat the gods of the underworld.

Cult U.S. TV show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world

After production was delayed due to COVID-19, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the cult U.S. TV show starring comedian Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself, is back for an 11th season, set in a world where the pandemic is history. At the show's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn-born, bespectacled comedian was tight-lipped about the plot of the new season.

MTV says Budapest EMAs to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

MTV is going ahead with plans to hold its Europe Music Awards in Budapest next month, it said on Tuesday, to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s. In a memo to staff, MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide President and Chief Executive Chris McCarthy said the decision "may surprise" those familiar with the law, which rights groups and the European Union have criticized.

Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments

About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle's new special, which they say ridicules transgender people. Netflix staff members, transgender rights advocates and public officials gathered on a sidewalk outside a Netflix office block away from the company's main 13-story Sunset Boulevard building in Los Angeles.

It's not Kanye, it's Ye, after judge approves name change

Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye. The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. The new documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair" details the American actress' journey with the condition and follows her as she undertakes stem cell treatment.

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian film director Klim Shipenko said on Tuesday he was up for making a movie on the moon or even Mars after returning from 12 days of shooting aboard the International Space Station that transformed his ideas about the possibilities of cinema. Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild returned to Earth on Sunday after gathering more than 30 hours of material for "The Challenge", billed as the first space movie and hailed by Russian media as a world-beating achievement.

London music venue Koko to re-open next spring after $96 million revamp

Historic London music venue KOKO, where the likes of Madonna, Prince, Amy Winehouse, and Coldplay have performed, will re-open next spring following a $100 million revamp. Located in Camden, in northern London, the site, originally a 19th-century theatre where Charlie Chaplin once took to the stage before it was turned into a broadcasting center, has been under construction and restoration for three years.

