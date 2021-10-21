Left Menu

Delhi police saves 43-year-old after he live streams suicide attempt on Facebook

He went for the treatment of depression earlier, but was not taking medicines for many days, police said.In the morning, he called his wife, who currently lives in Bhopal, as he wanted to visit her, but she refused.To mount pressure on his in-laws, he demonstrated live suicide on Facebook.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:46 IST
Delhi police saves 43-year-old after he live streams suicide attempt on Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man live streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook and was saved by the swift intervention of the police here that were alerted by an e-mail from the social media giant Thursday, officials said.

In the video, the man can be heard as saying that he is going to kill himself by taking an overdose of some medicine Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD) KPS Malhotra said that an urgent message was received from Facebook that a person posted a live video of a suicide attempt at 1.30 pm.

The e-mail was received around 2 pm from Facebook, following which the cyber cell unit of Delhi Police started investigation. They first managed to get the number, which was linked to the account and traced the person in west Delhi’s Rajouri garden, the DCP said.

The information was shared with the west and southwest districts of Delhi Police, and a team of Rajouri Garden police station traced the man at his residence at 3.15 pm. He was found in a semi-conscious condition, police said.

During inquiry, he told police that he consumed about 50 bottles of syrup used in thyroid treatment. It was found that his wife left him around three years ago and that he has lost his job last year, the DCP said.

He was facing many health problems also and was depressed. He went for the treatment of depression earlier, but was not taking medicines for many days, police said.

In the morning, he called his wife, who currently lives in Bhopal, as he wanted to visit her, but she refused.

To mount pressure on his in-laws, he demonstrated live suicide on Facebook. He was immediately shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment and is undergoing treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021