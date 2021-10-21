Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten to star in 'Section Eight'

Left Menu

Actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten have been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming action movie 'Section Eight', based on an original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:26 IST
Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten (L to R) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten have been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming action movie 'Section Eight', based on an original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Section Eight' will tell the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

Based on an original screenplay by 'The Hit List' writer Chad Law and 'The Sectors' writer Josh Ridgway and set to be directed by 'The Night Crew' helmer Christian Sesma, the film comes from Firebrand. Firebrand founder Brandon Burrows will produce the project. Apart from this movie, Dolph is set to reprise his 'Aquaman' role as King Nereus in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and return for the recently announced fourth 'Expendables' instalment.

Adkins, meanwhile, is currently filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and 'One Shot' and recently wrapped Netflix's 'Day Shift', alongside Jamie Foxx. Kwanten recently starred in the comedy series 'The Oath', 'Sacred Lies' and is currently working on the FX drama series pilot 'Kindred', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

