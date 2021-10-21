Tom Holland’s 'Uncharted' to release in India on Feb 18, 2022

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced Tom Holland-starrer “Uncharted” will release theatrically on February 18 next year.

Also featuring Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, the live-action movie is based on the popular video game of the same title.

''Uncharted'' follows the story of a young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg).

According to Sony, the film will be released in IMAX and 4DX across four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas on February 18, 2022.

Ruben Fleischer has directed the movie from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

''Uncharted'' is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

