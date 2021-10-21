Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg bring adventure video game to big screen in 'Uncharted' trailer

The first trailer for 'Uncharted', a film adaptation of the hit Playstation video game franchise from Naughty Dog, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has been unveiled, with the duo globetrotting and searching for treasure. 'Uncharted' introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Wahlberg).

In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in the dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother. Despite ostensibly being a prequel, fans of the games will note that a lot of the action in the film looks very familiar, the big plane set piece looks ripped right out of 'Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception', for example.

The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows a young Nathan as a bartender, meeting Wahlberg's Sully, before the two embark on an adventure. Viewers also get a mention of Nathan's brother Sam, who players met in 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End'. Antonio Banderas' character is the antagonist, a rival treasure hunter with seemingly a lot more resources. There are also multiple scenes that look to be based on the games, from a marooned pirate ship to the sequence from 'Uncharted 3' in which Nathan is dragged behind a cargo plane. There are also musical cues and individual relics that payers will remember from the games.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Uncharted' in IMAX and 4DX across 4 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, exclusively in cinemas on February 18, 2022. (ANI)

