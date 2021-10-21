Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani excited about their film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

Ahead of the release of actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', the makers unveiled the official trailer of Netflix's film on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:57 IST
Poster of Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', the makers unveiled the official trailer of Netflix's film on Thursday. In the trailer, Sanya and Abhimanyu play Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage.

Expressing her excitement about the film, Sanya said, "Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience. I'm glad this film will be released on the digital platform to a global audience because the film offers something for everybody, and audiences all over the world will find the film appealing and will relate to it." Abhimanyu, too, shared his excitement about the movie.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanya and Vivek on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, it has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between. I hope everyone enjoys the film," he said. Directed by Vivek Soni, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5. (ANI)

