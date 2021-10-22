Rajasthan Guvernor visits Sambhar salt lake

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday visited the famous Ramsar site at the Sambhar salt lake here by a tourist train. He described the lake and its natural environment as “very important”, and also emphasised on promoting this place from a tourism point of view.

Mishra called the journey by train in Sambhar Lake as unforgettable, according to a release. The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Satyawati Mishra, also spent some time at Gudha Jhapok dam of Sambhar Lake.

