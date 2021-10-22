Rajasthan Guvernor visits Sambhar salt lake
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday visited the famous Ramsar site at the Sambhar salt lake here by a tourist train. The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Satyawati Mishra, also spent some time at Gudha Jhapok dam of Sambhar Lake.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday visited the famous Ramsar site at the Sambhar salt lake here by a tourist train. He described the lake and its natural environment as “very important”, and also emphasised on promoting this place from a tourism point of view.
Mishra called the journey by train in Sambhar Lake as unforgettable, according to a release. The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Satyawati Mishra, also spent some time at Gudha Jhapok dam of Sambhar Lake.
