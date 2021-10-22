Left Menu

Alec Baldwin 'discharged' prop gun killing 'Rust' cinematographer, injuring director Joel Souza

A spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and the director Joel Souza, 48, was injured around 150 pm on the set of film on Thursday.Mr Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:09 IST
Alec Baldwin 'discharged' prop gun killing 'Rust' cinematographer, injuring director Joel Souza
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his Western movie ''Rust'' that killed the film's director of photography and wounded the director, the authorities said here. According to Deadline, ''Rust'' is currently being filmed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. A spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and the director Joel Souza, 48, was injured around 1:50 pm on the set of the film on Thursday.

''Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No arrests or charges have been filed. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," a Santa Fe Sheriff's Department official told the publication.

Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, while Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In a statement Rust Movies Productions LLC, the banner behind the movie has expressed its condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones.

"The entire cast and crew has been devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," said the banner's spokesperson. The production company has also paused the filming on ''Rust'' for an undetermined amount of time.

''We have halted production on the film for an undetermined time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event," the statement continued.

This is not the first time an on-set death has been caused by a gun firing blanks. Actor Jon-Erik Hexum had died in October 1984 on the set of the TV series ''Cover-Up'' when he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun loaded with blanks. In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after a piece of a slug was lodged in his spine from a prop gun fired on the set of ''The Crow'' by another actor. Both the incidents were determined to have been accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021