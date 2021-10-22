'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25 in theatres
John Abraham-starrer action movie Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing in theatres on November 25.Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.
Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. ''#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October,'' Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action-drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.
