'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25 in theatres

John Abraham-starrer action movie Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing in theatres on November 25.Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:56 IST
Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. ''#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October,'' Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action-drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

