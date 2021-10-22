Left Menu

Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' to release in March

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas upcoming project Anek, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on March 31 next year, the makers announced on Friday.The socio-political thriller, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Sinhas Benaras Mediaworks, is set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India.Sinha, who has renuited with Khurrana after their 2019s critically-acclaimed Article 15, said Anek was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:12 IST
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project ''Anek'', starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on March 31 next year, the makers announced on Friday.

The socio-political thriller, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India.

Sinha, who has renuited with Khurrana after their 2019's critically-acclaimed ''Article 15'', said ''Anek'' was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. ''We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story,'' the director said in a statement. Sinha said he was grateful to have collaborated with Kumar after his last theatrical release ''Thappad''.

''I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive collaborator than Bhushan Kumar, who was by my side through it all. It’s a film that has our soul in it. I can’t wait to send it to the audience,'' he added. Khurrana, 37, said he has always been drawn towards novel stories and ''Anek'' pushed him out of his comfort zone. ''It’s only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest. It’s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. ''I am so proud that we’ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it. It’s the kind of new age cinema that I believe in,'' the actor said. Kumar said he is proud to be associated with a story like ''Anek''.

“It takes a true visionary to make a film like 'Anek'. It’s a project I am incredibly proud to be a part of. Filmmaking is truly a celebration of diverse, spirited voices and I am glad we found a story like 'Anek' to tell which will set a new benchmark,'' he added. Khurrana is the ideal choice to play the lead because of his unmatched acting calibre, said the producer, adding that he was thrilled to work with the actor.

''I am delighted to team up once again with Anubhav and Ayushmann after our successful endeavours in the past. We are confident of the film we have made and can’t wait for the audience to savour it,'' Kumar said.

