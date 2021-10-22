Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana's socio-political thriller 'Anek' to release on March 31

March 31, 2022, has been locked as the release date for actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Anek'.

Ayushmann Khurrana as joshua in 'Anek'. Image Credit: ANI
March 31, 2022, has been locked as the release date for actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Anek'. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Anek' is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India. It's the second collaboration of Ayushmann with Sinha after 'Article 15'.

Giving a few details about his movie, Ayushmann said, "It's only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest." He added, "It's the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we've made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it. It's the kind of new-age cinema that I believe in and I am thankful to Anubhav Sir for choosing me to tell this special story."

According to Sinha, it's quite a challenge to make 'Anek'. "It was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive collaborator than Bhushan Kumar, who was by my side through it all. It's a film that has our soul in it. I can't wait to send it to the audience," he said.

'Anek', jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, was shot across the sprawling hills of Assam and Shillong. (ANI)

