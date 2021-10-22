Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne's love story getting adapted into film at Sony Pictures

Veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne's romance with his wife Sharon Osbourne will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. As per Variety, Sony Pictures and Polygon Entertainment will develop the yet-to-be-titled project, which will follow the celebrity couple's decades-long romance in biopic format.

The film will follow their bond, one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series 'The Osbournes'. Oscar nominee Lee Hall, whose writing credits include 'Rocketman' and 'Billy Elliot', is scripting the project. "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen," Sharon added. The couple reportedly met in the 80s during the height of Ozzy's fame. He was previously married to Thelma Riley from 1981 to 1972.

Sharon and her kids Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne are producing via their label Osbourne Media, with Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony. Music will obviously play a large role in the film and will feature tracks from Ozzy's band Black Sabbath as well as work from his solo career.

Led by Jack Osbourne, Osbourne Media produces scripted and unscripted content for multiple platforms. He produced the documentary 'God Bless Ozzy Osbourne' for Showtime and oversaw the production of NatGeo Wild's series 'Alpha Dogs'. His most recent documentary, 'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne', was a headliner for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. (ANI)

