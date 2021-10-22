Left Menu

It's Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji vs Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser

With his trademark sense of humour and her phenomenal acting, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to give a tough fight to Gen-Z actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:36 IST
It's Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji vs Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' cast (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With his trademark sense of humour and her phenomenal acting, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to give a tough fight to Gen-Z actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. On Friday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the movie, in which these two pairs can be seen mercilessly trolling each other.

The teaser video begins with Rani and Saif all dressed up to shoot for the film's promotional video. Rani asks Saif, "Saifu, after how long we are working together" and he replies, "it's been 12 years." To which, she said that she extremely missed working with him. After a few seconds, Siddhant and debutant Sharvari come into the video and claim to be the new Bunty and Babli. While the OGs feel that the new con artists are mere usurpers, the new con couple feels that they are cooler and smarter than the OGs.

This clash between the two pairs left netizens in splits. Reacting to the teaser, an Instagram user commented, "Hahhahha. Movie looks super fun. "

"Oh My God! Can't wait to see Saif and Rani on screen together. They will surely beat the new artists," another user wrote. According to Saif, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is nothing less than a game of cat and mouse.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a game of cat and mouse between the OG con couple and the New con couple trying to prove that they are better than what the originals were in their prime. This will spark the rivalry and it's just hilarious because of how intelligently the script has been written to show this madness," he said. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking more about the video, Rani said, "The video is a true reflection of what the film has to offer to audiences which is non-stop entertainment and non-stop comedy. Though in the unit, we play ourselves and not the characters in the film, it has been smartly written with trolling humour as Saif and I go after Siddhant and Sharvari and vice versa." Siddhant feels the particular teaser is the true reflection of the film.

"It's a war between the OG's and the new Bunty Babli and it has been brilliantly captured in the video. Both parties stake the claim to be intellectually superior. While the OGs feel that the New con artists are mere usurpers, the new con couple feels that they are way too cool and smart than the OGs! That's the premise of the film and you will see us going after each other right from this video and all through the entire marketing campaign," he shared. Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021