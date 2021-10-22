Left Menu

'Satyameva Jayate 2' to be out on November 25 in theatres

The release date of John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' has been changed once again. Instead of November 26, the film will now be released a day before, i.e, November 25.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:50 IST
'Satyameva Jayate 2' to be out on November 25 in theatres
Poster of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The release date of John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' has been changed once again. Instead of November 26, the film will now be released a day before, i.e, November 25. Taking to Instagram, John shared the new update with his fans. He wrote, "#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again."

John also shared that the film's trailer will be out on October 25. Alongside the update, John unveiled a new motion poster, in which he can be seen in an angry cop avatar.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also features Divya Khosla Kumar. It is a sequel to 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played a pivotal role in the first part. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021