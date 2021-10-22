Left Menu

Actor Ananya Panday appears before NCB for second day

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here on Friday to record statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case, sources said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:55 IST
Actor Ananya Panday appears before NCB for second day
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Friday to record statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case, sources said on Friday. This is for the second day in a row that Ananya appeared before the central agency. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday.

The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency's office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20 pm, the sources said. There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up there as large number of media persons gathered outside. The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan is arrested along with 19 others. During the investigation the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday, the sources said. The NCB officials want to get some more information about the chats, following which she was summoned to the office on Thursday. She was questioned by the agency officials for around two hours on Thursday, they said. The NCB had seized Ananya's laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old drug peddler was brought to the NCB office for questioning in the early hours of Friday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021