AKON Meets Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. RashaKelej to Discuss Programs to Support Africa's Development

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India&Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Business Wire India AKON, the Senegalese descent international superstar met the Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. RashaKelej, at her office to discuss the programs of Merck Foundation, and opportunities of collaboration to support girls’ education, women empowerment, and building healthcare capacity in Africa.

AKON, who is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur was impressed to know about the work being undertaken by Merck Foundation across the African continent especially the programs that aim to support girls' education and transforming patient care in Africa.

Speaking about her meeting with the global superstar Akon, Senator, Dr. RashaKelej emphasized, ''I personally love his songs. As an African woman, I’m proud of his global achievement and status as an African artist. I am looking forward to future collaboration to further support and build capacity in our beloved continent, Africa.” Senator Dr. RashaKelej has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans in the world for 2019, 2020 & 2021. She has also been appointed by The President of The Arab Republic of Egypt as Senator at The Egyptian Senate (2020 - 2025).

During their meeting, the superstar mentioned that he is looking forward to collaborating with Merck Foundation through his Foundation.

Merck Foundation through their ‘More Than A Mother’ campaign has been empowering infertile women through access to information, health, change of mindset, and economic empowerment. More than 20 African First Ladies have been appointed as Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More than a Mother”.

Merck Foundation has also been contributing to the future of hundreds of African girls through their ‘Educating Linda’ Program by supporting the education of many of the high performing girls by providing scholarships and grants that can cover school fees, school uniforms, and other essentials including notebooks, pens, and mathematical instruments, so they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams.

“Empowering women starts with education, to enable them to be healthier, stronger, and independent,” explains Senator, Dr. Rasha.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has been transforming Patient care in Africa. More than 1200 doctors from 44 countries are benefiting from Merck Foundation scholarships in critical and underserved fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Rheumatology, Clinical Psychiatry, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Critical Care, Neo-Natal Medicine, Pain Management, Urology, General & Advanced Surgical, Clinical Microbiology & Infectious diseases, Opthalmology, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics and many more.

Please watch this video of the meeting: https://youtu.be/RDRQgSKB3Os Edited by Winnie Botha from ‘For Africa’ Media Sentor, Dr. RashaKelej Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelejRasha/ Senator, Dr. RashaKelej Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rashakelej Senator, Dr. RashaKelej Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/rasha_kelej For more information on Merck Foundation, please visit: www.merck-foundation.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: AKON meets Senator, Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)