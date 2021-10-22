Yami Gautam seeks divine blessings at Golden Temple with husband Aditya Dhar

Newlyweds actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar recently sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple. The 'Kaabil' actor shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram handle.

Yami could be seen donning an all-pink pastel-coloured suit and kept her hair tied in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Aditya wore a black and white pathani suit as they both posed in front of the shrine.

Yami and Aditya married in a private ceremony on June 4, this year. The two have worked together on the hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was recently seen in the horror drama 'Bhoot Police', has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thursday', 'Lost', and 'Dasvi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)