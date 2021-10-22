EORTV aims for a changed society with their anthem #BeginsWithYou

The anthem is supported by a list of actors who came forward to spread the message to the world Link: https://youtu.be/AXZL8Co8eSs National, 22nd October 2021: EORTV is one platform which has a clear mind-set - to bring change in the minds of people and the platform moves ahead with their thought but introducing the world an anthem to bring that change with #BeginsWithYou. As the hashtag suggests, #BeginsWithYou is EORTV's motivational offering supported by some noteworthy names of the entertainment industry who came together for this noble cause. The message is simple - to bring the change, you must change the way you think.

The anthem talks about everyone who think they don't fit in the society, be it single mothers, or LGBTQ community or straight men and women. The anthem talks they deserve equal mention and respect in the society. The anthem aims to create awareness and urges people to speak up, act normal and asks the world to treat the community as a part of theirs. #BeginsWithYou anthem stars popular names like Amruta Khanvilkar, Raqesh Bapat, Arya Babbar, Siddharth Nigam, Amar Upadhyay, Shreyas Talpade, Shahbaaz Khan, Shobhit Attray, Bhavika Patil, Ravi Bhatia, Ajay Choudhary, Mohit Daga, Nivaan Sen and many more, who have come together to extend their support towards this noteworthy campaign. The anthem highlights the issues faced and the stigma around this community and around people who are usually treated as an outcast in the so-called society. The anthem has been beautifully narrated by Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra, a marathi cinema sensation who has also joined hands with EORTv in support of the messaging they have put forward. Talking about the campaign actor Amruta Khanvilkar says, ''It was a great experience to be associated with EOR TV for this beautiful Anthem, the world needs such kind of positivity. I hope the messaging will reach out to the audience and everyone will accept and give love to each person. EORTV through this anthem has beautifully shown how we should love each and every one and accept them the way they want to be''. Youth Icon Siddharth Nigam says, "I think EORTV has come up with a great and a generous thought. The world of entertainment has a lot of power to bring change and I am confident this anthem will change the perceptions. The anthem has a powerful and meaningful message which we all should understand and gasp". CEO of EOR TV Deepak Pandey also shared his thoughts on the anthem, "This Anthem has given me immense happiness, I am glad we did this project which is talking about a very positive messaging. We have to love and accept each personality. I think it's necessary to send out such messaging about not discriminating any personalities and loving each and every one and treat them as a part of our world. Having a great star cast to work with has been great. I am thankful to each who has been a part of this Anthem for showing so much love and support". #BeginsWithYou will release EORTV App, IOS, Andriod and EORTV's YouTube channel

