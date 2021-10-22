Left Menu

Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, and more stars to perform at CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night has revealed the star-studded first round of performers!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:25 IST
Blake Shelton (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Country music's biggest night has revealed the star-studded first round of performers! As per People magazine, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will all take the stage at the CMA Awards on November 10, the Country Music Association announced on Thursday.

The show, now in its 55th year, will be hosted by Luke Bryan, and will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Reigning Entertainer of the Year Church -- who is up for the award once more -- will sing his hit 'Heart on Fire', while Shelton will perform 'Come Back as a Country Boy'.

Brothers Osborne will be singing something "deeply personal" off their most recent album Skeletons, which is nominated for album of the year, while current Dancing with the Stars contestant Allen will perform 'Freedom Was a Highway'. Dan + Shay, who are nominated for vocal duo of the year, will sing 'I Should Probably Go to Bed', while Guyton, Spencer and Edwards will collaborate for something off of Guyton's debut album Remember Her Name. Guyton is nominated for new artist of the year.

Pearce and McBryde, who each are nominated multiple times throughout the night, will perform their duet 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl'. Additional performers will be announced later. Bryan will be a first-time host when he takes the stage next month. The gig will also mark the show's first solo host in 18 years. (Vince Gill did it last in 2003.)

The CMA Awards, the longest-running annual music awards program in network television, will broadcast live from Nashville on November 10 at 8 pm ET on ABC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

