K-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony Music's Columbia Records with Universal Music Group as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group's manager. The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and others.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:09 IST
South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony Music's Columbia Records with Universal Music Group as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group's manager.

The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and others. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bts-drops-sony-for-universal-11634903732?page=1.

Universal, whose other hit singers and catalogues include Justin Bieber and The Beatles, was spun off by France's Vivendi last month. Hybe Co Ltd, which manages BTS, Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

