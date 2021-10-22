Left Menu

Cynthia Nixon reveals she is directing an episode of 'And Just Like That...'

American actor Cynthia Nixon, who starred as Miranda Hobbs in 'Sex and the City' and its two feature films, has revealed that she will be taking on an additional role as director in the show's upcoming highly-anticipated revival, 'And Just Like That....'

American actor Cynthia Nixon, who starred as Miranda Hobbs in 'Sex and the City' and its two feature films, has revealed that she will be taking on an additional role as director in the show's upcoming highly-anticipated revival, 'And Just Like That....' Nixon took to her Instagram handle and shared, "Roll camera! I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season," alongside a slideshow of photos that featured the star working on set, this time behind the camera.

She further added, "It's been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don't worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode -- it was surreal to do both at once!)" A few of Nixon's costars shared their support in the comments section, with Kristin Davis writing, "And so much fun!!!" Mario Cantone wrote, "Ooooh yes! It's been an incredible time with you!"

Davis also shared Nixon's post to her Instagram Story, where she praised her friend even more. "Our director, @cynthiaenixon," Davis wrote, adding, "Such a thrill to have Cyn directing us! Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many...." According to People magazine, earlier this month, HBO Max announced that the upcoming reboot series, dubbed as "new chapter" of 'Sex and the City', will premiere sometime in December.

In a brief behind-the-scenes video, star Sarah Jessica Parker spoke from the set in New York City to reveal the news. The new show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three out of four of 'Sex and the City' main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

While OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones, many other stars of the original series will be reprising their roles, including Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces joining the series, as per People magazine. (ANI)

