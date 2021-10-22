Left Menu

Akshay Kumar wraps Ooty schedule of 'Ram Setu'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday said he has completed the Ooty schedule of his upcoming film Ram Setu.The action-adventure drama, directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist.In a social media post, the 54-year-old star shared the news of the schedule wrap with a photo of himself alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Telugu actor Satya Dev.In the photo - or in life - theres always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:21 IST
Akshay Kumar wraps Ooty schedule of 'Ram Setu'
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday said he has completed the Ooty schedule of his upcoming film "Ram Setu".

The action-adventure drama, directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist.

In a social media post, the 54-year-old star shared the news of the schedule wrap with a photo of himself alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Telugu actor Satya Dev.

''In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin,'' he wrote.

''Ram Setu'' also features Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The movie is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar in his upcoming period film "Prithviraj", is attached as a creative producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

