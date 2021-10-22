Entertainment News Roundup: Motor racing-F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub; Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix "Drive to Survive" fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were "faked". The docu-series, now filming its fourth season, has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport's growth in the United States.

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of "Rust", and Joel Souza, the film's director, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

Cult U.S. TV show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world

After production was delayed due to COVID-19, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the cult U.S. TV show starring comedian Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself, is back for an 11th season, set in a world where the pandemic is history. At the show's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn-born, bespectacled comedian was tight-lipped about the plot of the new season.

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. New documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair" details the American actress' journey with the condition and follows her as she undertakes stem cell treatment.

Major accidents on movie and television sets

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on set during filming of movie "Rust" on Thursday. The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to car crashes and chariot races.

K-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony Music's Columbia Records with Universal Music Group as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group's manager. The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and others.

Factbox-Five facts about Alec Baldwin

American actor, writer and film producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the sets of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Here are five facts about Baldwin:

Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

When British pop band Duran Duran made their debut, they did not know how long they would last. But 40 years on, the new wave group are still going strong, releasing their 15th studio album, "Future Past", on Friday. "We would never have expected to be still making music together after all this time. We were just kids and we came together in punk rock," bassist John Taylor told Reuters.

London music venue Koko to re-open next spring after $96 million revamp

Historic London music venue KOKO, where the likes of Madonna, Prince, Amy Winehouse and Coldplay have performed, will re-open next spring following a $100 million revamp. Located in Camden, in northern London, the site, originally a 19th century theatre where Charlie Chaplin once took to the stage before it was turned into a broadcasting centre, has been under construction and restoration for three years.

Swedish rapper shot dead, stoking outrage over gang violence

Einar, one of Sweden's most popular rappers, was shot dead in Stockholm late on Thursday, heightening outrage over gang-related violence that has afflicted the Nordic country in recent years. Einar, 19, whose real name was Nils Gronberg, was killed in the upmarket Stockholm suburb of Hammarby Sjostad, and no arrests had been made so far. In a previous incident last year, Einar was abducted and assaulted by rival rappers.

