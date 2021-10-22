Woman suffering from low egg count becomes mother through less-used ovarian rejuvenation therapy

A 32-year-old woman suffering from low egg count has become a mother to a daughter through less-used ovarian rejuvenation therapy, after multiple failed attempts at conceiving through assisted reproductive technologies (ART), according to a private facility here.

Low egg reserve is a common problem among young women today and every fifth woman coming to the facility has it and even women as young as 27 fail to conceive due to this condition, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, Director and Co-founder, Seeds of Innocence.

The woman from Patna and her husband were trying to become parents for the past eight years and were heartbroken when all options, including assisted reproductive technologies such as intrauterine insemination, failed, it said in a statement.

The woman was diagnosed with a low count of anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH). Against a normal count of 2-6, her AMH count was 0.5. In such cases, donor eggs are almost inevitable as the woman's body does not produce enough eggs to be extracted.

The woman was also diagnosed with very low antral follicle count, also known as basal antral follicle count, during ultrasound, which further sank the hopes.

The doctor then adopted ovarian rejuvenation therapy -- a lesser used technology -- that helped the woman become a mother of a daughter earlier this month, according to the statement.

The doctor said earlier, low egg reserve was a problem that emerged with growing age, but now it is a common problem among young women.

Some of the key reasons for the lower age of this condition are stress, pollution, pesticides, and addiction to smoking and alcohol, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)