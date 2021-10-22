Prop gun that killed cinematographer in New Mexico had single live round, Hollywood union says - Variety

The prop gun that killed a movie cinematographer on an Alec Baldwin film set in New Mexico contained a single live round, a Hollywood union said in a memo to members, according to movie industry trade publications.

"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza," a local branch of the IATSE union told members in the memo, according to Variety and IndieWire.

