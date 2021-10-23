Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting hit song 'Saara Zamana'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian cinema numerous memorable songs that get people on the dance floor to date. 'Saara Zamana' from 'Yaarana' is one of them.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 08:32 IST
Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting hit song 'Saara Zamana'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian cinema numerous memorable songs that get people on the dance floor to date. 'Saara Zamana' from 'Yaarana' is one of them. Recalling shooting the hit track, Big B took to Twitter and shared an interesting anecdote.

He wrote, "40 years of this magnificent film YAARANA .. this song done in the NS Bose Stadium in Kolkata .. first time ever a film shoot ..total madness .. and the well wishers of Bengal .. no where can we compare their love and enthusiasm to .. astounding." Alongside the nostalgic note, Big B shared one of his stills from the hit song.

"40 years," the text can be seen displayed on the image. Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the film, which was released in 1981, also starred Amjad Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Tanuja, and Kader Khan.

Apart from 'Saara Zamana', songs like 'Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan', and 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' also became immensely popular from the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021