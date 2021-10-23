Left Menu

Samantha Prabhu concludes her Char Dham Yatra

Actor Samantha Prabhu is on cloud nine as she successfully managed to complete her Char Dham Yatra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 09:19 IST
Samantha Prabhu concludes her Char Dham Yatra
Samantha Prabhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Samantha Prabhu is on cloud nine as she successfully managed to complete her Char Dham Yatra. On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared her experience visiting all four pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham Yatra -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

"End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods," she wrote. It's a breathtaking experience for Samantha to visit the Himalayas.

"It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official," she added. Samantha went on the Char Dham Yatra days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021