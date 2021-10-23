Samantha Prabhu concludes her Char Dham Yatra

Actor Samantha Prabhu is on cloud nine as she successfully managed to complete her Char Dham Yatra. On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared her experience visiting all four pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham Yatra -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

"End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods," she wrote. It's a breathtaking experience for Samantha to visit the Himalayas.

"It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official," she added. Samantha went on the Char Dham Yatra days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. (ANI)

