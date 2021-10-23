Left Menu

Akshay Kumar to play Lord Shiva in 'Oh My God 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI) Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for 'Oh My God 2', and guess what, he will essay the role of Lord Shiva in the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:41 IST
Akshay Kumar to play Lord Shiva in 'Oh My God 2'
Poster of Oh My God 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI) Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for 'Oh My God 2', and guess what, he will essay the role of Lord Shiva in the film. On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and announced the project. He also shared the first poster of the film, in which he can be seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar.

"Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev," Akshay captioned the post. Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

