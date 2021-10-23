Left Menu

All I want is to make you smile: Arjun Kapoor's special birthday message for Malaika Arora

On the occasion of Malaika Arora's 48th birthday, her beau Arjun Kapoor penned a special message for her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:47 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Malaika Arora's 48th birthday, her beau Arjun Kapoor penned a special message for her. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted an adorable picture, in which Malaika can be seen giving a peck on his forehead.

Captioning the image, the 'Two States' star wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest." Arjun's birthday note for Malaika has left everyone in awe of the couple.

Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh wrote, "Pyaar." Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and Manish Malhotra among many others dropped the red heart emojis on the post.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction was quite hilarious as she asked Arjun to give her credits for clicking such beautiful picture. "I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji," Kareena commented.

Arjun was also quick to respond to Kareena's comment. He later took to Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of Kareena's comment.

"Kareena, only asking you to take my pictures now. Blocking your dates for 2/3 photoshoots...at mehboob as always," Arjun quipped. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

